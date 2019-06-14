NWLA 7-on-7 Tournament Underway at Freedom Fields
NWLA 7-on-7 Tournament Underway at Freedom Fields.
Haughton - 28
Northwood - 19
Captain Shreve - 20
Alexandria - 8
Reynolds Moore said, "In this atmosphere right here, they get competition, and we're not going to stop them, we're not going to coach. They're going through this. They have to go. There's a lot of 1-on-1. There's a lot of skill development for them, and for a lot of teams that have maybe struggled last year, or stuggled to get wins on the board. This is a great way to teach your kids how to compete."
---
Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
More Stories
-
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - An impossible par from the rough. An…
-
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
YU…
-
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.