NWLA 7-on-7 Tournament Underway at Freedom Fields Video

Haughton - 28

Northwood - 19

Captain Shreve - 20

Alexandria - 8

Reynolds Moore said, "In this atmosphere right here, they get competition, and we're not going to stop them, we're not going to coach. They're going through this. They have to go. There's a lot of 1-on-1. There's a lot of skill development for them, and for a lot of teams that have maybe struggled last year, or stuggled to get wins on the board. This is a great way to teach your kids how to compete."

