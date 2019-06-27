Olympic Boxer Tim Dement looks forward to reminiscing on 1972 Olympic games at LSU Shreveport

Bossier native and Olympic boxer Tim Dement is one of six former Olympians to be participating in the first ever Olympic day event over at LSU Shreveport on Saturday. Dement has a pretty amazing story in the sport. Qualifying for the 1972 Olympics by beating Bobby Hunter in the flyweight class shocking the world as a total underdog at 17 years old. He went on to finish 9th overall in the standings at the games and says he looks forward to the weekend.

Tim Dement said, “It’s a great opportunity to just talk about the Olympics and the purpose of the Olympics. What’s so important about the Olympics is that the purpose is to promote peace through good sportsmanship. Even if they were at war our countries were at war with each other they would stop fighting to go participate in the Olympics and I was just honored to be a part of it.”