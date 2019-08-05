ArkLaTex fans witness firsthand the U.S. Women’s volleyball team clinch spot in Summer Olympics

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S women’s volleyball team has clinched a spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics and fans in the ArkLaTex were on hand to witness it.

Thousands were on hand in the CenturyLink Center to see the U.S. women’s team defeat Argentina in straight sets Sunday at a Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament.

Coach Karch Kiraly’s third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying this weekend, rallying from a set down and again from a 2-1 deficit Saturday night to beat 16th-ranked Bulgaria before a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Argentina.

