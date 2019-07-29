CenturyLink Center getting ready for 2020 Olympic volleyball tournament

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The road to the Summer Olympics will start this Friday at the CenturyLink Center for the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team.

CenturyLink Center is playing host to Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament. It begins Friday and will continue through Sunday.

Team USA, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan in round-robin play with the winner earning a berth into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Game

Team USA will face Kazakhstan on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Bulgaria on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. CT and Argentina on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. CT.

• Aug. 2: USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m. (live on NBC Sports Network)

• Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m. (live on Olympic Channel)

• Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m. (live on KTAL NBC 6)

Programming Note:

KTAL NBC 6 will air ‘The Tournament to Tokyo’, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. live from the CenturyLink Center.

