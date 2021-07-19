Gymnast on US women’s team tests positive for COVID days before Olympics

(NEXSTAR) — A member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The gymnast is an alternate on the women’s Olympic team and has been put in isolation.

The USOPC did not say if world champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in a growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

The gymnast, who is between the age of 10 and 19, tested positive during training just outside Tokyo in Inzai City, reported NBC News. Team members arrived last week for the camp to great fanfare at Narita airport.

The four alternates — Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Emma Malabuyo and Kara Eaker — traveled to Japan with the six-woman U.S. delegation of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

The alternates are rooming and training with other alternates. While they have been traveling to training along with the actual team, they have been split into groups, with the team working on one apparatus while the alternates work on another.

Biles, the defending world champion, and the rest of the regular team have been vaccinated.

The Americans have produced the last four Olympic all-around gold medalists and captured every major team title since the 2011 world championships, a streak they are heavily favored to extend in Tokyo thanks in large part to Biles’ brilliance.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open on Friday amid a state of emergency in Tokyo, which means nearly all venues will be without fans as new cases continue to rise in the capital. The women’s gymnastic team begins competing on Sunday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 727 new cases in the capital. It is the 30th straight day that cases were higher than the previous week. The cases last Monday were 502.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.