Kate Nye wins rare silver medal for US in weightlifting

TOKYO (AP) — The United States has its best weightlifting result at the Olympics for 21 years. Ecuador has its first ever female champion.

Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador won the women’s 76-kilogram weightlifting event as Kate Nye of metro Detroit took silver for the United States’ best result in the sport since 2000.

Dajomes lifted 118 kilograms in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk for a total 263, beating Nye by 14kg.

Nye said the silver medal came after “the most challenging year of my career so far.”