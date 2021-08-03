Lafayette’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis claims gold in men’s pole vault for Sweden

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden competes in the Men’s Pole Vault Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KLFY) — Lafayette native Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis claimed the gold medal in men’s pole vaulting this morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

The world-record holder claimed the medal with a 6.02-meter (19.75-foot) vault, which comes in one-hundredth of a meter shy of the Olympic record. That record is held by Brazil’s Thiago Braz of Brazil from 2016. Duplantis set the current world record of 6.18 meters in February 2020. While he did make an attempt to break his own record at a height of 6.19 meters, he was unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.