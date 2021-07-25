LIVE CAMERAS: Scenes from Japan during the Olympics

Actors perform during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

TOKYO (KTAL) — Two live cameras give us a unique glimpse of what Japan looks like during the Summer Olympics.

Reminder that Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of Louisiana- so keep in mind if you are viewing these during the day, you will be viewing scenes at night.

The first camera shows a shot of the Olympics Village, where the Olympic athletes are staying. This year is quite different due to the strict COVID-19 protocols in place including daily testing.

The Tokyo Bay Connector Bridge, also known as the Rainbow Bridge due to its colorful light display, can be seen in the background. This suspension bridge is illuminated from sundown to midnight.

The second camera looks down on Shibuya Crossing also known as Shibuya Scramble Crossing, this very busy area allows pedestrians to utilize the entire intersection.

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies began on Friday July 23 and will conclude on August 8.