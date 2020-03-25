Local Olympian reacts to Summer Olympics being postponed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Shreveport native and three time Olympic weightlifter Kendrick Farris says the decision to postpone the Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak was the right decision.

“The idea of what you think the Olympics is supposed to be about, it’s supposed to be about peace through sport. So if you’re thinking about peace, and also safety, and all of those things come to mind, so if they gave themselves four weeks to make the decision, and then they maybe had to expedite the decision to go ahead and stop it or postpone it. It just seems to me that they just want to keep those ideals intact, so that they can have peace, everybody be safe. I think that’s what it all boils down to” said Farris.

While the Olympics have been canceled during periods of war, this is the first time it’s even been postponed.

