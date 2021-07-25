Meet the athletes from Louisiana competing in the Olympics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot summer stretch will continue for the ArkLaTex. Currently, we are seeing temperatures in the lower and middle 90s. The upper high is preventing much rain today. The Heat Advisory will continue until Monday evening. Some good news is we will see some heat relief on the way. The upper high will shift enough to the north to allow a few showers and storms to develop. However, I will not expect a whole lot.

The best chance of rain will come on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although, we have rain chances in the forecast temperatures will remain hot. Rain chances will begin to decrease after Thursday. By the end of the week, high pressure will reestablish itself over the Plains centered over our area. With strong high pressure, temperatures will get very close to the century mark.