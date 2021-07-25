Meet the athletes from Louisiana competing in the Olympics

Japan 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics right underway, meet and congratulate the athletes from Louisiana that are representing the United States.

Aliaksei Shostak

Source: usagym.org

Sport: Gymnastics

DOB: 2/8/1995

Birthplace: Minsk, Belarus

Hometown: Lafayette, La.

High School:  Lafayette High School

College: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Team/Club: Trampoline and Tumbling Express

Head Coach: Dmitri Poliaroush

Hobbies or favorite activities: Cooking, Coffee, MMA

Source: Worldathletes.org

Fred Kerley

Sport: Track and Field

Event(s): Men’s 100m

DOB: 5/7/1995

Birthplace: Taylor, Texas

Hometown: Morgan City, La.

Height:  6′ 3″

Weight: 205 lbs

High School:  Taylor High School

College: Texas A&M University

Team/Club:  Texas A&M

Coach(es): Kevin Tyler

Hobbies or favorite activities: Modeling and social media

Source: ragincajuns.com

Morgann LeLeux

Sport: Track and Field

Event(s): Pole Vault

DOB: 11/14/1992

Birthplace:  New Iberia, La.

Hometown: New Iberia, La.

Height:  5’7″

High School: Catholic-New Iberia

College: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Personal: Born November 14, 1992…Daughter of Bridget and Shane Leleux, who was her coach growing up after pole vaulting at Southeastern Louisiana in college…Majoring in Advertising.

Source: worldathletics.org

Armand Duplantis

Sport: Track and Field

Event(s): Pole Vault

DOB: 11/10/1999

Birthplace:  Lafayette, LA

Hometown: Lafayette, LA

Height:  5′11″

Weight: 174 LBS

High School: Lafayette High School

College: Louisiana State University

