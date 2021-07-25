Meet the athletes from Louisiana competing in the Olympics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics right underway, meet and congratulate the athletes from Louisiana that are representing the United States.
Aliaksei Shostak
Sport: Gymnastics
DOB: 2/8/1995
Birthplace: Minsk, Belarus
Hometown: Lafayette, La.
High School: Lafayette High School
College: University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Team/Club: Trampoline and Tumbling Express
Head Coach: Dmitri Poliaroush
Hobbies or favorite activities: Cooking, Coffee, MMA
Fred Kerley
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): Men’s 100m
DOB: 5/7/1995
Birthplace: Taylor, Texas
Hometown: Morgan City, La.
Height: 6′ 3″
Weight: 205 lbs
High School: Taylor High School
College: Texas A&M University
Team/Club: Texas A&M
Coach(es): Kevin Tyler
Hobbies or favorite activities: Modeling and social media
Morgann LeLeux
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): Pole Vault
DOB: 11/14/1992
Birthplace: New Iberia, La.
Hometown: New Iberia, La.
Height: 5’7″
High School: Catholic-New Iberia
College: University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Personal: Born November 14, 1992…Daughter of Bridget and Shane Leleux, who was her coach growing up after pole vaulting at Southeastern Louisiana in college…Majoring in Advertising.
Armand Duplantis
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): Pole Vault
DOB: 11/10/1999
Birthplace: Lafayette, LA
Hometown: Lafayette, LA
Height: 5′11″
Weight: 174 LBS
High School: Lafayette High School
College: Louisiana State University