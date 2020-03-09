Quest for Gold: Olympics planning continues despite coronavirus concerns

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing staffs climb the wall in the test event of Speed Climbing in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tokyo. The recent outbreak of the coronavirus has forced them to cancel or postpone several. But they allowed a sport climbing event on Friday to go ahead, with a few restrictions: like the absence of elite athletes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — The IOC says the Summer Games are full steam ahead, despite coronavirus worries. Nevertheless, many are speculating whether the games will actually happen.

In our athlete spotlight segment, we talk with Chicago Sky standout Diamond DeShields as she tries to make Team USA for 5×5 women’s basketball. Her dad and brother are professional baseball players, but she’s hoping to walk in her mother’s shoes.

Plus, we’ll discuss:

Softball pitcher Monica Abbott can send you a birthday greeting!

Simone Biles weighs in on the toll of the USA Gymnastics settlement over the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal.

