Watch: The Rock introduces the best of Team USA

A bulb flickers. A gate opens as light appears. Cloaked in darkness, Dwayne Johnson walks towards the camera and addresses Team USA’s presence at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: “The longest wait of their lives is over,” he says, emerging from the shadows. “And the culmination of their blood, sweat, and tears finally arrives.”

Sounds like the trailer for a blockbuster action movie — which, in a way, it is. Check out the goosebump-inducing video “The Best of U.S.”, which sees Johnson introducing key Olympians who have scored countless medals and shattered world records. From Simone Biles to Noah Lyles, Team USA is “a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive.”

Team USA’s Tokyo Olympic medals are coming soon to a screen near you.