Olympic qualifying tournament for U.S. women’s volleyball begins today

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The road to the 2020 Summer Olympics begins today for the U.S. Women’s Volleyball team.

They begin playing today in the FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament inside the CenturyLink Center.

Click here for ticket information.

Team USA will face Kazakhstan on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Bulgaria on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. CT and Argentina on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. CT.

• Aug. 2: USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m. (live on NBC Sports Network)

• Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m. (live on Olympic Channel)

• Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m. (live on KTAL NBC 6)

