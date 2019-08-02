Olympic volleyball tournament expected to pump millions into local economy

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the first time the FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament is being played in the United States.

The tournament begins later today at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City and it’s expected to bring millions into the local economy.

Team USA will face Kazakhstan on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Bulgaria on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. CT and Argentina on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. CT.

• Aug. 2: USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m. (live on NBC Sports Network)

• Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m. (live on Olympic Channel)

• Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m. (live on KTAL NBC 6)

Click here for ticket information.