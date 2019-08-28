Shreveport native and Olympic weightlifter appears in star studded documentary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A three-time Olympic weightlifter from Shreveport is being featured in a health documentary which has some pretty big names producing the film.

Kendrick Farris will be apart of the documentary titled, “Selling The Idea That Real Men Eat Meat.”

Several professional athletes are in the film which focuses on their plant based diets. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan are executive producers of the film.

“It’s pretty amazing. My family’s been a huge inspiration for me. For like them believing in me and investing time in me and the resources, I think this is a great opportunity for them to actually to see the fruits of all of that so I’m thankful for the opportunity and hopefully you know it reaches who ever it needs to reach and we can all get together and work it out,” said Farris.

The documentary will be released September 16th.