BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Women’s volleyball team has clinched a spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Team USA ranked third in the world, defeated Argentina on day three of the Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament Pool C inside the CenturyLink Center.

This was the first time an Olympic qualifying tournament was held in the U.S.

