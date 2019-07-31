U.S. Women’s Volleyball team hold meet and greet ahead of Olympic qualifying tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Women’s Volleyball team is gearing up for the Olympic qualifying tournament this weekend at the CenturyLink Center.

The team had a little meet and greet with fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Shreveport.

Team USA will face Kazakhstan on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Bulgaria on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. CT and Argentina on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. CT.

Lauren Carlini is a setter for Team USA. She told Jori Parys that kicking things off by meeting the community is setting the tone.

“Okay we are super pumped to be in Shreveport and so far we’ve had such great southern hospitality here and we went to a workout this morning at the YMCA and we had like 50 to 75 kids there from camp cheering us on, they had posters and everything and um they were willing to open their doors to us and let us work out there so so far so good and everyone’s been very welcoming and we’re just pumped to be here” said Lauren Carlini U.S. Volleyball team.

The Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament includes six pools of four team being staged in a round-robin format Aug. 2-4. The top 24 ranked teams, minus 2020 Olympic Games host Japan, are placed into the six pools using the serpentine system with pool winners claiming berths into the 2020 Olympics along with host Japan. The final five spots into the 2020 Olympics will be determined in early January through the five confederation zonal championships.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.