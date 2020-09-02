“Once a Buccaneer, Always a Buccaneer”

HAUGHTON, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – “I said ‘Marrico, we’re connected to you, what is it we can do to help LaGrange?'”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Haughton Football is doing it’s best to help one of it’s own. Marrico Wilson, a 1991 graduate of Haughton High, has been the head coach of the LaGrange football program for two seasons. LaGrange High has also taken extensive damage due to Hurricane Laura.

LaGrange High took extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the school.

“(Marrico) said, I don’t if people are going to be lined up to help LaGrange High,” said Brotherton. “It kind of falls through the cracks.”

That lead to Haughton “adopting” LaGrange High, issuing a call to action through a social media post to Haughton fans, alumni, and members of the community to donate goods to the school in need.

Buccaneers will always help Buccaneers! Anything that you can do to help Coach Wilson and LaGrange will be greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/rEMJUk0NqG — Haughton Football (@HBucs_football) September 1, 2020

“Their school suffered major damage, their players are misplaced, they need help,” says Brotherton in the video. “So we’re asking our fans and our community to help LaGrange some of the things they need.”

Those items include: bottled water, Gatorade, granola bars, and cleaning supplies. But, as Brotherton notes, they’ll accept anything.

A look at some of the water damage inside LaGrange High School (Courtesy of LaGrange Football)

“Right now, it’s unlivable down there,” said Brotherton. “They’ll accept whatever they can get their hands on. We had people watch the video and then call and want to donate ten cases of water. Even had someone wanting to make a monetary donation. Anything helps.”

Brotherton is hoping that this can also be a lesson to his players on the power of their platform.

“It gives our kids a chance to see, hey, this isn’t just about football,” said Brotherton. “What we do is about so much more. It’s about life. It’s about life, life lessons, and being able to use football and the platform we have to help other people.”

If you would like to make a donation or see how you can help, head to the Haughton High School Football Facebook Page and send them a private message.