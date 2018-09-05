One play turned the ‘Tide’ for Haughton in win over Minden Friday night

The Haughton Buccaneers are coming off a big opening game win over rival Minden. 

The first play of the 2nd quarter was the turning point in this one, Gavin Roe got to the quarterback and caused a fumble and then Dylan Frazier picked it up and rumbled 99 yards the other way for a score.

Haughton head coach Jason Brotherton said, “That was a huge play, you go from it’s about to be 7-7 and now it’s 14-0. A lot of things happened there, we throw the pick and we did a great job of CJ MCWilliams chasing him down and tackling him at like the 3 yard line and we stop them on first and second down to force the third down and made the big play there. A lot of guys contributed to that and a lot of that is forgotten. A lot of people think about the one play but there were a few plays before that that set that up but yeah that was a huge play in the game.”

Haughton gets back on the field Friday night when they host BTW.

