Online orders and call-ins for pickup and delivery increase at Smitty’s Pizza during Super Bowl Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While the Chiefs and the 49ers battled it out during the Super Bowl, pizza joints across the country tried to claim as many customers as possible for one of the biggest food-oriented days of the year.

FOX Business reports Pizza Hut anticipates selling more than one and half million pizzas this year. Rival, Domino’s typically sells nearly $2 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday. That’s an increase of about 40 percent from a typical Sunday, according to their website.

Locally, Smitty’s Pizza off Mansfield Rd. had numbers they were anticipating for the event celebrations.

“Super Bowl’s really good for business because a lot of people, they’ll come to get it (orders) and take it back home with them. They’ll have it delivered to their house. Cause pizza is good right before the Super Bowl,” said Smitty’s Pizza manager, Leeanne Wallbam.

Their restaurant seems relatively empty Sunday with only a few customers before and during the Super Bowl. That’s because their online orders and pickups are booming since many people watch the sporting event from the comfort of their home.

Smitty’s Pizza has pickup for customers and teamed up with delivery services for over the phone and online orders.

“We do delivery with On the Go and Grubhub so we’re hoping people will be able to utilize them as well,” said another Smitty’s Pizza manager, Shelly Stockton.

They’re happy that in a way they’re menu is invited within the homes of their valued customers.

