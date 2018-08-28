Panthers Find Positives in Defense
The Ashdown Panthers lost their opening game of the season to Hamburg, but the loss still had some positives.
The Panthers defense held Hamburg to just 37 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
Click the video above to hear Ashdown head coach Matt Richardson's thoughts on his defense.
