Panthers Find Positives in Defense

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:54 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:54 PM CDT

The Ashdown Panthers lost their opening game of the season to Hamburg, but the loss still had some positives.

The Panthers defense held Hamburg to just 37 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

Click the video above to hear Ashdown head coach Matt Richardson's thoughts on his defense.

