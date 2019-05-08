Parkway prepping for State Tournament
It was just four years ago when Parkway didn't win a single game in district play. The Panthers finished this season with a 13-1 district record. They're ranked 5th in the nation in the max preps computer poll and are now turning their attention to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years. Coach George says this team is a close bunch.
David Georg said, "People talk about special teams, but this team really bond together as a team. We talked all year about family and playing as a team and they do that and they have a lot of fun."
Eric Brown said, "I think we're at the top of our game. Our last game we didn't play so well but we still ended up coming away with a victory that was just huge for us. We're like a brotherhood, we go to each other's houses, we just gel well together."
