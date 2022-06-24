SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The No.1 women’s baseball recruit for the 2023 class has found her new home. Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams is headed to Baton Rouge to join the Lady Tigers under Head Coach Kim Mulkey.

“Basketball has never been just about basketball for me,” said Williams in her Twitter announcement. “It’s bigger than that. It’s about life and the many lessons. In order to take my game to the next level and to continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there’s only one place where I’ve wanted to be. I’ve decided I’ll be attending The Louisiana State University.”

The Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 22.8 points, 8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals with the Lady Panthers in her junior season. Williams won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2021 FIBA 3 vs. 3 U18 World Cup, where she was also named MVP. Next month, she will be one of 12 players representing Team USA at the FIBA Women’s U17 World Cup in Hungary.

The 6-foot-1 guard chose LSU over Ole Miss, Baylor, Duke and Texas A&M. Williams will have to wait until November during the early signing period to officially put pen to paper.