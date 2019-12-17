Paul Pewitt is looking for first state title since 1998

It’s special to play in a state championship, and it takes a special team in order to make it to one.

The Pewitt Brahmas have proven that they’re that throughout the season but specifically here in the regional and semi finals.

Rallying to get both wins, last week shutting out East Bernard in the second half completely.

Head coach Triston Abron saying he’s been so pleased with his ability to fight here late in the season and they expect to do absolutely that come Thursday night.

Abron said, “Someone made the statement that for whatever reason Pewitt is that team that won’t die they wont quit. That’s really how we play we play with that type of resilience we play with that type of tenacity. Playing in a state championship game you’re obviously facing an opponent that is a very good team. You don’t take anything away from them in my minds there’s no, neither one of us are here by chance. Our keys to victory are actually what they have been all season.”

So it’s certainly going to be a special opportunity here for the Brahmas looking for their first state title since 1998.

Paul Pewitt will take on Gunter in the 3A DII title gameon Thursday at AT&T Stadium, kickoff set for 7 o’clock.