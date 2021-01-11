Pelicans/Mavericks game postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX – The NBA took to social media to announce the postponement of two games scheduled for tonight (Monday.)

According to the Tweet, the Pelicans/Mavericks game at the American Airlines Arena has been postponed, as well as the Celtics/Bulls game at the United Center.

The NBA and NBPA will make further announcements regarding the league’s health and safety protocols.

Tonight’s Pelicans game in Dallas has been postponed pic.twitter.com/QypNW3I6Wh — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 11, 2021