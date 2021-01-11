Pelicans/Mavericks game postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols

DALLAS, TX – The NBA took to social media to announce the postponement of two games scheduled for tonight (Monday.)
According to the Tweet, the Pelicans/Mavericks game at the American Airlines Arena has been postponed, as well as the Celtics/Bulls game at the United Center.
The NBA and NBPA will make further announcements regarding the league’s health and safety protocols.
