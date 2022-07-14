SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “It truly is special,” said Perry Moss. “It would be hard for me to put into words.”

But if Perry Moss had to find one word to describe the relationship with his daughter, Sydney…

“The first word that comes to my mind is love.”

A love between dad and daughter, strengthened by their love of golf.

It all began when Sydney came home from middle school one day after hearing an announcement about golf tryouts.

“She goes, ‘Dad, I want to play on the golf team,'” said Perry.

However, that news shouldn’t come as a shock. Perry, whose golf career started at Huntington Park in Shreveport, became an All-American at LSU and a PGA Tour Pro. But even with all of his success, he didn’t plan out Sydney’s own career in the sport.

“My dad, he never pushed golf on me,” said Sydney, a recent C.E. Byrd graduate. “I went to him first, and I think that’s what makes it so special.”

“I had to go buy her a set of clubs,” said Perry. “I had to go teach her the grip. I had to kind of start from scratch. We have bonded beyond belief.”

“I just kind of found a love for it, and he harbored that passion and helped me grow with it,” added Sydney.

Grow into the best female amateur golfer in the state, with her dad, and sometimes coach, by her side.

“24 hours a day I’m dad,” said Perry. “But every now and then I try to come out and help her.”

“There’s a time for him to be dad and just give me a hug and pat me on the back and kind of lift me up, and then there’s a time where he can be coach,” said Sydney.

“Whether she wins or loses, I could care less,” said Perry. “It’s being able to share all these moments.”

Not only share moments, but share history as Louisiana’s first daddy-daughter duo crowned junior amateur champions with Perry winning in 1986, and Sydney in 2021 and 2022.

“I think it just says a lot for our bond, that we have something that not every dad and daughter has,” said Sydney.

“I don’t know if you want to call it a club,” joked Perry. “I don’t even know really what you want to call it, but Sydney and I were just talking about this recently how her course and my course have been really similar.”

But their courses are about to diverge.

While “Geaux Tigers” called Perry from the start, Sydney decided to represent another Tiger in college.

“I didn’t want it to feel like I had to follow in my dad’s footsteps necessarily,” said Sydney. “I think he’s helped me a lot with my golf game, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow the same exact track as him. The Memphis Tigers was the way to go for me.”

A bond built by love, family, and a little golf has helped Perry and Sydney Moss create the ultimate pairing.