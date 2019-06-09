Peyton Manning says he's proud to be from New Orleans Video

Peyton Manning was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 9th. The New Orleans native explained how much being from Louisiana means to him. In fact, the two time Super Bowl Champion said he would look in program books before every game he played to make sure they listed his hometown in his bio. Click on the video above for the story.

---

