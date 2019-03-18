Pilots Offense too Much for Jaguars

Contributed by: LSUS Athletic Communications

SHREVEPORT, LA – The no. 12 LSU Shreveport Pilots Baseball Team defeated the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars with an offensive explosion 18-5 in RRAC action Sunday afternoon at Pilot Field. The Pilots improve to 27-4 and (8-1) in RRAC play, while the Jaguars fall to 12-12, and 5-4 in league play.

FROM THE COACH

“I thought we did a great job, said LSUS Head Coach Brent Lavallee. Our guys continue to show up as a team and enjoy competing together. It is fun for me as a coach to watch them play the game this way.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Pilots wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard with runs in the first inning.

First Payton Robertson (JR/Orange, Texas) would single to left center, bringing home Caleb Lasseigne (SR/Breaux Bridge, Louisiana) for the first run of the game. Then Taylor Fajardo (JR/Las Vegas, Nevada) would hit his second Grand Slam of the Series and 14th homerun of the season on a 2-2 count to give the Pilots the early 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second Ryne Ray (SO/Shreveport, Louisiana) would hit a 3 run home run on a 1-2 count bringing the Pilots lead to 8-0

The Jagaurs would finally add a run of their own in the top of the third but the Pilots would answer back with 2 runs in the bottom of the third.

Houston-Victoria would add another rub in the fourth inning followed by two more runs in the top of the fifth. The Pilots would respond with 2 runs of their own however.

Pilots used a huge 6 run bottom of the sixth inning to help cruise to a mercy 10 run 7th inning win.

ON THE MOUND

Alex Kaiser would get the start for the Pilots today going 1.1 innings giving up no hits or earned runs on 10 pitches and 4 at bats.

David Jones (JR/Denham Springs, Louisiana) would be the next pitcher up for the Pilots. Going one inning giving up 2 hits and 2 earned runs on 26 pitches and 5 at bats.

Hunter Cunningham (JR/Mission, British Columbia) would pitch 4 innings giving up 5 hits and 2 earned runs on 59 pitches and 14 at bats.

Adrian Cook (SR/Victoria, Texas) would go 0.1 inning giving up no bits or earned runs on 4 pitches and 1 at bat.

Andrew Lowe (JR/Bossier City, Louisiana) would finish The game for the Pilots giving up no hits but 1 earned run on 21 pitches and 3 at bats.

TOP HITTERS

Taylor Fajardo (4-5) HR 6 RBIs 2 R

Ryne Ray (1-4) HR 3 RBIs 2 R

Payton Robertson (2-4) 3 RBIs 2 R

Austin McNicholas (SO/Austin, Texas) (3-5) 2 RBIs 2 R

Caleb Lasseigne (3-4) 3 R



UP NEXT

At Wiley College Friday (March 22nd) at 1:00 p.m. CT

At Wiley College Saturday (March 23rd) at 1:00 p.m. CT DH

