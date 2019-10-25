Pilots open season with a bang

Contributed by: LSUS Athletic Communications

The #11 LSUS Men’s Basketball team made a statement with a 130-56 opening night win over Southwestern Adventist. The Pilots defense smothered SWAU for much of the game which led to a lot of easy baskets as the Pilots ran to the 130-point performance. The 130 points are the most ever for the Pilots in the opening game of any season as LSUS puts win number one in the W-column to open up the 2019-2020 campaign.

The Pilots 130-point night wouldn’t have happened without their tenacious defense early in the game. After a “relatively” sluggish start, LSUS started to apply pressure to the Knights by picking them up in the full court. A few quick turnovers created by Shreveport led to easy buckets in transition with a few highlight dunks from Gilbert Thomas and Tra’Quan Knight and LSUS was off and running after that. The Pilots defense generated 20 total turnovers in the contest including one stretch where they turned SWAU three straight possessions. 29 of the Pilots 130 points came off of turnovers in the contest.

The speedy and athletic Tra Knight was a force offensively as he put up a 30-spot to open up his season. Knight was 13-14 from the field with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block on his stat sheet. A highly impressive debut for the Senior guard out of Pensacola, Florida. Knight was awarded the Johnny’s Pizza House Player of the Game honor for tonight’s performance.

Equally impressive for the Pilots was Senior forward Gilbert Thomas who compiled 20 points along with eight rebounds and four insanely athletic blocks. Gilbert’s length and athleticism along with the talent the Pilots possess on the wings is going to make for a very, very fun brand of basketball in the 2019-2020 season.

Andre Washington came off the bench for the LSUS and was the leading scorer from the bench as he put up a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double in his debut. Thomas was the only Pilot to double-double in the contest.

Overall LSUS shot nearly 63% from the field, while grabbing 65 rebounds as a unit. The 20 forced turnovers and points off of those turnovers show what this team can be moving forward: An athletic group built on defense that hounds opposing teams and gets easy buckets off of the pressure they apply defensively. It is going to be an exciting year to be a part of Pilots hoops.

The Pilots are back in action Monday night at 7 PM as they take on SUNO at The Dock.