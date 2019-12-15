Pilots Protect The Dock, Defeat TAMUT 91-79

Courtesy – lsusathletics.com

#6 LSUS Basketball remained undfeated at The Dock as they battled Texas A&M-Texarkana to a 91-79 victory. The Pilots have won every game at home and their overall record moves to 11-1 while being 4-0 in the Red River.

The Pilots were faced with a tough contest throughout the game as TAMUT played gritty basketball with impressive energy. In the first half, Tra’Quan Knight stepped up and put the team on his back. Knight scored 25 points in the first 20 minutes including knocking down four three-pointers. The Pilots three-point shot making helped them survive a tough first half as they rolled into the break with a 42-36 advantage.

The second half LSUS turned to Kadavion Evans and Gilbert Thomas to shoulder the load as the Pilots slowly but surely pulled away from Texarakana. KD made shot after shot with a hand in his face as he was killing defenders off the dribble. Evans finished with 22 points in the game and added six rebounds and nine assists to his line as well. Gilbert Thomas used his size to take advantage of the undersized Eagles in the second half and put up 20 points in total. Gilbert finished 7-10 in the game including a three-pointer. Knight, Thomas and Evans combined for 75 of the Pilots 91 points in the 91-79 victory.

LSUS shot 47% from the field and made 11-28 three-pointers in the game. The Pilots used the free-throw line to ice the game by converting 22 of 28 attempts.

Shreveport’s win has them heading into the break undefeated in RRAC play at 4-0. The sixth ranked Pilots will play their final game of before Christmas against Philander Smith on Wednesday at 6 PM at The Dock.