By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletics)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (LSUS Athletics)- The No. 21 LSUS Men’s Basketball team (25-8) saw their season come to an end in the NAIA Round of 16 in Kansas City at the hands of No. 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan, 85-71. The Pilots finish their season with a 25-8 record, a RRAC East Division Championship, a RRAC Tournament Championship, and a NAIA Opening Round Championship.



The Pilots led only twice against OKWU, with both leads coming before the 18:00 minute mark in the first half. The Pilots shot 39 percent from the field in the first half and only 25 percent from beyond the arc. The Pilots held the Eagles to 42 percent shooting from the field but it was second chance points that pushed OKWU to a first half lead. They finished the half with 30 total rebounds, with 12 of those coming on the offensive end, to take a 43-28 lead into the halftime break.



The Pilots came out of the locker room in the second half and right away cut the Eagle lead to single digits. A 10-5 Pilot run cut the lead to 47-38, but the Eagles were able to stay the course and eventually push their lead back to double-digits. The Pilots upped their field goal percentage to 50 percent in the half, but could not complete the comeback, wrapping up their season in Kansas City.



The Pilots were led by Leondre Washington who finished with 20 points and three rebounds. He was closely followed by Jeff Boyd who finished with 18 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. Akeem White was the third Pilot in double-figures in the game. The senior finished with 10 points and four rebounds.