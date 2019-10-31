Pilots win the Battle for Shreveport over Centenary

Contributed by: LSUS Athletic Communications

Pilots basketball staked their claim as the top team in Shreveport tonight by downing Centenary 74-64 in the Battle For Shreveport. The win for the Pilots runs their undefated record to 3-0 as the #11 team in the NAIA is off to a promising start.

The Pilots dealt with a slow start out of the gate failing to pull away from Centenary in the early going. LSUS forced a few too many three-pointers in the first half and shot just 3 for 16 from deep. That left them with just a three-point lead at 35-32 as they went into the break. Tra Knight helped carry the Pilots through their slow start as he put up 14 points in the first half.

Second half adjustments for the Pilots were crucial and Head Coach Kyle Blankenship pushed the right buttons as LSUS went to work in the final 20 minutes. They made it a focus to get in the paint and attack the rim. That paid dividends as the Pilots ran up a game-high 18 point lead in the second frame. Full court defense forced multiple turnovers from Centenary that led to easy buckets in transition for Shreveport. The Pilots forced 21 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those turnovers.

The free throw line was a concern for the Pilots tonight as they shot just 48% from the stripe but were much better in the first two games from the line.

Tra Knight led the Pilots in scoring with 19 points. He turned in four rebounds, six assists and two steals, as well. Kelvin Henry Jr. took home the Johnny’s Pizza House Player of the Game honors as he put together an impressive all-around performance with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Gilbert Thomas put up 13 and 7 while Shreveport native Kadavion Evans turned in a team-high eight rebounds.

The Pilots are back on the court November 4th against MUW at 7 PM.