Pirates Preparing for Regional Finals

The James Bowie Pirates are gearing up for just their third trip to the regional finals in program history.

While they don’t have a lot of experience with a deep run like this, the Pirates are still feeling confident.

That’s because James Bowie hasn’t lost a game yet this post-season, and they’re not looking for that to change anytime soon.

The Pirates say starting their series against Linden-Kildare with a win is exactly what they’re aiming to do.

Eddy May said, “You know that’s been our recipe all along is go get that first and make the other team beat you twice and that’s not going to change tomorrow. We’re going to try to do all we can to get that first game and if we do that I think we’ll have a chance to win the series.”

Evan Barron said, “I think it gets out momentum going, and then we’re just ahead and the other team is down when it comes around and when our momentum is up I think we do a great job.”

The Pirates and Linden-Kildare will begin their playoff series Thursday at 7:00 at Texas High in Texarkana. Game two of the series will be Friday at 5:00.

—

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.