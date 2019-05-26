Pirates sweep over Shelbyville is helpful in regional finals prep

The James Bowie Pirates are setting their sails back to the regional finals for the third time in program history. Sweeping Shelbyville over in Marshall on Thursday. The pirates were dominant defensively throughout the two games allowing only two runs on the night for the Dragons, but the sweep was big not only to avoid a game three but graudation was Friday. Coach May says the extra time for rest and focus is helpful.

Eddy May said, “We didn’t really want to come back on a Saturday after graduation night so it’s huge to come over and get two and not have to come back Saturday night. Get a little rest get a little practice next week before the regional finals so it’s big for us and big for the community big crowd fans have supported us for the past two weeks so it’s just great for our school and we hope to continue next week. Proud of them can’t say enough about all the kids and how they’ve come together as a group and playing hard and getting better every time we go out.”



—

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.