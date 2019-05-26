Pirates sweep over Shelbyville is helpful in regional finals prep

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The James Bowie Pirates are setting their sails back  to the regional finals for the third time in program history. Sweeping Shelbyville over in Marshall on Thursday. The pirates were dominant defensively throughout the two games allowing only two runs on the night for the Dragons, but the sweep was big not only to avoid a game three but graudation was Friday. Coach May says the extra time for rest and focus is helpful.

Eddy May said, “We didn’t really want to come back on a Saturday after graduation night so it’s huge to come over and get two and not have to come back Saturday night. Get a little rest get a little practice next week before the regional finals so it’s big for us and big for the community big crowd fans have supported us for the past two weeks so it’s just great for our school and we hope to continue next week. Proud of them can’t say enough about all the kids and how they’ve come together as a group and playing hard and getting better every time we go out.”
 

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss