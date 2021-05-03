Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

Tuesday was a stormy day across the southern half of the ArkLaTex thanks to a cold front that has moved through the area. Highs ranged from the 70s over the northern half of the area behind the front to the 80s over the south. Cooler and drier air is now moving in behind the front. This will bring some pleasant weather for the next few days. Wednesday will begin with cooler temperatures as lows will range from the upper 40s over the northern part of the area to the low to middle 50s further south. Daytime highs Wednesday will range from the middle 70s to the low 80s.

Futurecast shows that what’s left of the clouds will quickly move out Tuesday evening giving way to a clear sky. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Expect that sunshine to stick around through Friday and into Saturday.