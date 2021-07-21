Plain Dealing Football hosts inaugural Media Day

PLAIN DEALING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With football season right around the corner, Plain Dealing isn’t only sticking to preparations on the field. In college football and in the NFL, players are currently participating in media days leading up to the season, and now, so are the Plain Dealing Lions.

“I just wanted to give my boys an opportunity to do something different,” said Head Coach Christopher Wilson. “I’ve been coaching in Caddo Bossier for 13 years, and I’ve never seen a program do something like this. I want to give my kids as much of a college experience as possible. Kids take college visits all the time and they put on uniforms and they get to take pictures.”

That’s exactly what the Lions did today. Players posed for pictures and had the chance to show off their new uniforms for the first time.

“It was important to me that since we bought brand new uniforms to give the boys the opportunity to put the uniforms on and have some fun,” said Wilson. “We’ve been working hard for seven weeks now and to just have a light day where we can just relax and build that brotherhood we’re preaching.”

While it was an important day for Coach Wilson, for the players, it meant even more.

“We just appreciate his hard work for setting this up,” said senior Kendric Blanks.” He [Coach Wilson] really didn’t have to do this. It’s an honor to be the first team in the Parish to do this. All my teammates have the most respect for my coach. We love him to death.”

“I really appreciate it because he’s trying to put our name out there,” said senior Braedan Sterling. “We’re a really small town with a really small team. Just getting as much notice as we can is really important.”

While today’s practice agenda was learning media skills and how to pose for the perfect headshot, when it comes to on-the-field training, there’s been one major focus.



“Conditioning is very important,” said Coach Wilson. “We’re only going to dress about 23 kids this year. Making sure we’re in shape. Every team on our schedule is going to outnumber us all year. Making sure we have the right mindset and right conditioning to be able to finish games.”



“We don’t have enough people where you can get off here, get off there,” said Sterling. “No, everybody’s running on and off, both sides of the ball.”

Plain Dealing kicks off the season at Booker T. Washington, Sept. 3. The Lions’ home opener is set for Sept. 10 against Homer.