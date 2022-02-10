PLAIN DEALING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Lions will have a new man on the sidelines in 2022. After two seasons at Plain Dealing, Christopher Wilson has decided to step down as the head coach of the football program.

After much thought and prayers for guidance, I’ve made the decision to resign as head football coach of the Plain Dealing Lions.



I’m forever grateful for Sandrina Iseabart for taking a chance on me and giving me the unlimited support to find my way.



To my fellow coaches that trusted me and believed in my vision and provided me with the support to lead our program with love and integrity.

To my boys, you have made me a better coach and a better man. I’m forever grateful for you because you embraced me and we took this program to another level. I know we’re leaving it better than we found it.

And finally for every member of the plain dealing family that has supported me and our endeavors to uplift our boys and this program over the past two years. Forever family, Coach Wilson.

Coach Wilson reflected on his time at Plain Dealing in a Twitter post.