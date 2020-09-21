Playmaker in the Community: Adam Hunter, Parkway Football

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Adam Hunter of Parkway Football is doing his best to give back to his South Bossier community.

During the pandemic, Adam donated blood multiple times, earning his Red Chord, which goes to a student who donates blood three or more times.

Adam also worked with other people in neighborhood to create a community garden, giving people in his South Bossier neighborhood access to fresh vegetables.

For Adam, giving back is something that comes natural.

“It’s not about looking good for myself, its about helping the community,” says Adam. “I was taught, its always better to help others than to help yourself. My parents have taught me, if you can help people now, they’ll help you later. So, South Bossier is my family and I’m trying to be a better person and help with that family.”

Adam Hunter of Parkway Football is this week’s Playmaker in the Community.