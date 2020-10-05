Playmaker in the Community: Northwood’s James Jefferson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Northwood fans might recognize this week’s Playmaker in the Community as a three-year starter and two year team captain for the Falcons. However, many might not realize this player’s impressive leadership abilities off of the football field.



Our Playmaker in the Community is Senior James Jefferson, the President of the Louisiana Association of Student Councils. He is also the first African American male to do so.



“I’m excited and I love it,” said Jefferson, “I mean I just want to make sure I’m not the last, I want to make sure I’m doing everything in my ability to make sure that somebody after me can be the next President.”

“With the Louisiana Association of Student Councils, we put on conventions and work shops, and we’re just building the student leaders of our next generation and our next decade. As far as managing it, it’s tough because you got to play football, manage your school work, but I mean I wouldn’t do it if I wasn’t prepared for it. I’m excited and I love what I do. I mean I’ve been doing Student Council since I was in the 4th grade so I love it.”