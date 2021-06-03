Pleasant Grove defeats Liberty-Eylau, advances to state championship

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The latest edition of the inter-city rivalry between Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove baseball held the highest stakes of them all: a spot in the 4A State Championship. After falling 7-5 to Pleasant Grove last night thanks to Tucker Anderson’s 3 RBI triple, Liberty-Eylau needed a win tonight to push the series to game three.

The first inning saw the Leopards execute small ball perfectly, scoring on a perfectly executed bunt from Braylon Blair scored the games first run. The Leopards would tag on another run in the second, with Colby Brooks drawing a walk that would give Liberty-Eylau the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, it was last night’s hero that would come up big again. With a runner on first, Tucker Anderson blasted a home-run over the left-center fence to tie the game at two a piece.

Tucker Anderson is greeted by his teammates after hitting a 2-run home-run to tie the game, 2-2.

Pleasant Grove would add two more runs and take down their crosstown rivals, 4-3, to advance to the 4A State Championship. This will mark the tenth state championship appearance in team history.