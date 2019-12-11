Pleasant Grove Hawks gearing up for State Semifinal vs Greenwood

Success comes to those who practice what they preach. That’s certainly been reflected in these Pleasant Grove Hawks. If you’ve noticed on the backs of their jerseys all season long have been some of the sayings this team goes by. Things like heart and soul and full tilt. That couldn’t more accurately describe this football team. In the post season alone they’re outscoring their opponents by an average of 31 points what does that tell you. Every time they’re on the field this team never lets up on the gas and they know that’s exactly the mentality they have to have if they want to punch a ticket back to a state title game.

Josh Gibson said, “The physicality on both sides of the ball we play really physical football. Up front with our front seven we have some really physical guys on defense and ever our secondary has gotten into the mix on that part. Our skill kids on offense our quarterback is one of the toughest quarterbacks you’ll find in the nation. Our running backs all run hard they’re extremely physical so I think we kind of hang our hat on our physicality right now and we hope that will push us through in a dominant fashion.”

Ben Harmon said, “It’s hard once we get this far to not look ahead to AT&T Stadium but we’re going to take care of Greenwood this week and play whistle to whistle so we’re going to anticipate a great war out there Friday night.”