Pleasant Grove looking for 2nd State Title in last three seasons

The energy levels are high here for the Pleasant Grove Hawks who are gearing up to make their third straight State Championship appearance.

The upperclassmen on this team experiencing both winning the title back in 2017 and falling just a game short a year ago.

That’s left a chip on the shoulders of these players and they’ve played like it all season long but its certainly been amplified in the post season where the Hawks have been dominant but they know a state title game is different, and they’re expecting a challenge against Wimberley.

Josh Gibson said, “You get to the state championship game youve won five playoff games in a row so whoever ends up there is really really good. There’s a lot at stake you either won it or you didnt. We were there last year came up short, won it the year before. I think the fact that the stage that its on and the honor to get there is awesome but there’s no doubt in our mind we want to finish off the job and come up with the big win.”

Ben Harmon said, “This year, its going to be a little different. What they do offensively and the type of team we’re playing they like to spread it out and throw it a lot. We havent seen as much as that these past few years. It’s going to be different knowing it’s our last game together, my guys and the seniors. Its going to be special and its going to be a sweet feeling.”

Pleasant Grove 16-1 over the last three years in the post season we’ll see if they add a state title tally in the win column on Friday afternoon.

The Hawks will take on Wimberley on Friday at AT&T Stadium for the 4A DII State Championship, kickoff is set for 3pm.