Pleasant Grove looking to win 2nd State Title in three years

The Pleasant Grove Hawks are coming off a state runner up season. A big reason for that success has been the leadership of quarterback Ben Harmon.

Since Harmon took over under center the Hawks boast a 29-3 record, won a state championship in 2017, and played for another one last year.

Head coach Josh Gibson said, “He’s a special kid and he’s a special player. In 20 years I don’t know if I’ve seen a kid make a bigger impact.”

Harmon said, “I like to bring a lot of energy to practice and be that leader to help a lot of the younger guys out so the train keeps going once we leave.”

While the offense is loaded with talent like Harmon and Bruce Garrett, the defense has just as good especially on the defensive line.

The Hawks boast two of the top D-Lineman in the country in 4-star recruit Marcus Burris and 5-star defensive end Landon Jackson, but it’s not just talent that makes the Hawks successful, they put in the work as well.

Gibson said, “They’re going to come up in the evenings and get extra time in, they love football so this class has been doing that since they were in middle school.”

This senior class enters the season with an impressive 39-10 record and has advanced to at least the 3rd round of the playoffs each year but the goal in 2019 doesn’t have anything to do with wins and losses.

Gibson said, “Our goal is to grow as much as we possibly can and use our platform to impact our school and our community in a positive way and make them proud.”

Harmon said, “So we can grow and get better as a unit and become closer throughout the season and hopefully a state championship is the main goal of course.”