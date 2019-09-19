Pleasant Grove looks to stay unbeaten against Gladewater this weekend

The Pleasant Grove Hawks are 3-0 and fresh off a 48-17 win over Atlanta last weekend.

The Hawks have picked up right where they left off last season after a state runner up finish last year and a state championship and unbeaten season in 2017.

The most impressive thing about the 3-0 start, the Hawks have played a tough schedule, in fact they’ve handed both Paris and Henderson their only losses of the season and add to that the Hawks have a big huge bulls-eye on their back as the number one ranked team in 4A.

Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson said, “We talk to our kids about that all the time which really sharpens us up. We can’t have bad practice days, after a big win you can’t come in and kind of exhale, the next team is just as good in a lot of cases. We play eight state ranked teams out of ten games and just what you said we’re going to get their best shot and if we’re not playing our best football we’re going to pay a price and learn a lesson.”

The Hawks look to improve to 4-0 against Gladewater on Friday night.