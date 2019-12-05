Pleasant Grove preps for familiar foe in Regional Finals

Tim Owens said, “Over the last three seasons the Pleasant Grove Hawks have played as many football games as anyone in the state of Texas. Winning a State Championship two years ago and playing for a state championship last year. Now they’re on a quest to their third straight trip to AT&T Stadium and standing in their way in the fourth round of the playoffs is an all too familiar foe, the Gilmer Buckeyes. This will be the fifth meeting between the Hawks and Buckeyes over the last three years and there’s so much mututal respect between the two football programs.”

Josh Gibson said, “We really use them as as model when I got here and we wanted to flip it. I got pretty close with Coach Trailer the first year and they won State my first year at Pleasant Grove and just the success they had the tradition the belief the community buy in. He helped me with some things so became a big fan even though they were an opponent and we were able to close the gap within the next couple of years making a pretty competative rivalry and as of right now I just think theres a ton of respect between both programs. The way we look at coach Turner and his program is recriprocated and I think its because we’re playing football at the highest levels and in the same district doing it which is pretty special.”

So it’s going to be Pleasant Grove and Gilmer round five over in Longview at Lobo stadium on Friday Night.