Pleasant Grove set for sixth trip to the Star in Frisco

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Pleasant Grove Hawks are playing in their home away from home this week when they take on Salado at the Star in Frisco.

This will be the sixth time the Hawks will play at the Star.

They’re 4-1 in the previous five games, with all four wins coming in the playoffs.

Head coach Josh Gibson thinks that experience will be a big advantage.

“I really do,” Josh Gibson said. “You can walk in that place, and it will swollow you up the first time. My dad put it on us the first year it opened in Frisco, and then since then we’ve been undefeated in that building, which includes all of those playoff games. So, our kids know how to handle that place. They love it. It’s probably the best place to play a high school playoff game in Texas, just because of the locker room set-ups. It’s really, really neat, and we’re excited and blessed to be playing a game there.”

The Hawks and the Salado Eagles will kick off at 4:30 Saturday at the Star in Frisco.