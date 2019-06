Pleasant Grove senior running back Bruce Garrett has made his college choice, committing to the BYU Cougars on Monday.

The three-star running back picked the Cougars over Illinois State.

Garrett helped lead Pleasant Grove to the 4A-Division I state championship game in 2018, leading the Hawks with over 2,000 yards rushing last season.

Garrett won the 4A-Division I championship with the Hawks as a sophomore in 2017.