Prescott Falls in 2OT Against Rison

The 2019 season didn’t start exactly the way the Prescott Curley Wolves wanted, falling to Rison, 42-40, in double overtime on Tuesday.

The Wolves took control early in the contest, leading 28-14 at halftime, but Rison mounted a comeback, tying the game in the 4th quarter, and eventually forcing overtime.

Both teams scored on their overtime possession, forcing double overtime. In that second overtime period, Rison was able to convert on a two-point try, giving them a two point win.

Prescott will return to action on Friday, September 6th, against Mena.

Click the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game against Rison.