Prescott looks to flip the script against McGehee in semifinals

PRESCOTT, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – The Prescott Curley Wolves have had one goal this season: to start and finish their season inside War Memorial Stadium. Head Coach Brian Glass and company have already accomplished one part of that mission, picking up a win over Newport in Little Rock. The Curley Wolves have a chance to make the trip again with a win tomorrow night to reach the state championship.



“We’ve said there’s one team in our way, and that’s this Friday night,” said Glass. “We’ve got to win another game to do exactly what we said we were going to do, so we want to be there really bad.”

That team in their way is the McGehee Owls, who ended the Curley Wolves run in last year’s quarterfinals. Tomorrow night, Prescott has a chance to get revenge and a chance to finish the job where they began it.