Prescott Not Changing Approach With Young Team

The Prescott Curley Wolves are coming off a 2018 season that saw them go 12-2 and come one game short of a trip to the 3A title game.

This year though, the Wolves have only seven seniors back, which means, overall, this is a younger group than coach Tommy Poole is used too, but he says that’s not changing how they are approaching things.

Tommy Poole said, “It’s rare for Prescott. We only have seven seniors this year. They’re seven good ones, they’re all going to contribute and play, but we only have seven seniors, and we’ve got 50 on the roster. So, that tells you how young of a team we are this year, but we’ve got some talented kids, especially the younger kids, but they just don’t have the experience yet. We’re going to throw them into the fire early and see what they can do.”

Cade Poole said, “Every day we try to further ways to better our game, and we just bond with each other, go out there and have a great time, and while we’re at it we just try to learn stuff from it.”

The Curley Wolves will get their season started Tuesday night, August 27th, against the Rison Wildcats. That game will be at Southern Arkansas’ Wilkins Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30.